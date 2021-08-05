State employees call on Gov. Abbott to restore Article 10 funding

Texas

by: Meagan Stokes

State employees protested in downtown Austin Thursday evening, calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to restore Article 10 funding. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State employees protested in downtown Austin Thursday evening, calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to restore Article 10 funding.

Abbott vetoed it after lawmakers failed to pass voting rules legislation during the regular session.

Article 10 provides pay for not only House and Senate staff, but also funds for the state auditor’s office and the legislative budget board.

We spoke to one legislative director for an El Paso representative. He says Article 10 provides health insurance for his daughter with a serious heart and lung condition.

“I’m now at the point where the governor of Texas is actively standing in the way of policies that will keep my daughter safe,” said Ted Raab.

State employees will lose pay and benefits on Sept. 1 unless action is taken.

