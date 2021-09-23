State demographer: Regional planning is key to address immense growth between Austin, San Antonio

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Austin-San Antonio corridor’s population surge in recent years is among the most notable growth stories in the country, though experts warn there are growing pains to consider.

The corridor could soon compare to large metroplexes like the Dallas-Fort Worth region, experts have said, and there is evidence that’s already taking shape. More huge neighborhoods are sprouting along the corridor, and companies continue to invest in the area with both expansions and relocations.

But local governments should be planning ahead on how the region will address the growing population’s impact to key elements such as transportation infrastructure, water and energy, state demographer Lloyd Potter said.

Hays County, with San Marcos as its seat, saw its population grow faster than any other county in Texas from 2010 to 2020, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data.

Comal County, with New Braunfels as its seat, was not far behind. New Braunfels was even pegged as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country over the last 10 years among those that had more than 50,000 residents at the beginning of the decade.