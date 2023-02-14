AUSTIN (KXAN) — An annual rite of passage slithered onto Texas State Capitol grounds Monday.

The Sweetwater Jaycees are promoting their 65th annual Rattlesnake Roundup at the capitol this week.

The group brings the venomous reptiles to town as a way to promote what is billed as the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup, which happens in March.

Sweetwater Jaycees promote 65th annual Rattlesnake Roundup, share safety tips at the Texas State Capitol this week (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

The 65th annual event will feature a cookoff, a dance and other events, but the highlight is a snake hunt.

Handlers are sharing an important message about safety at the capitol this week.

The Rattlesnake Roundup will be held March 9-12 in Sweetwater, which is about 40 miles west of Abilene. For a schedule of events and ticket prices, visit the Sweetwater Jaycees website.