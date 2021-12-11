Sports journalist Dave Campbell, founder of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, dies at 96

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Dave Campbell, a towering figure in Texas high school football journalism, has died. He was 96 years old.

Campbell founded the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine in 1960.

Over the years, his magazine became known as a bible for followers of Texas high school football, chronicling schools and players across the state.

Though Campbell sold the magazine in 1985, he remained editor-in-chief until his death. His name stayed on the cover, and to this day his magazine is one of the most well-known publications in Texas.

The Waco native was also a former sports editor at the Waco Tribune-Herald and was a former president of the Football Writers Association of America.

In a lengthy tribute posted on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football website, Campbell was remembered as being passionate about football.

“In 1959, Campbell hatched the idea at his kitchen table for a magazine devoted to football in the Lone Star State — intended to make up for what he perceived to be a shortage of coverage of the Southwest Conference, along with coverage of the state’s schoolboy teams,” the tribute reads.