HOUSTON (KXAN) – Planning for your wedding day can undoubtedly be stressful. But having your wedding amid the travel nightmare sweeping across the country takes the cake — or wedding cake.

Wendi Reichstein is getting married to her fiance, Aaron, in Houston this Saturday. She arrived on Christmas Eve, a few days before Aaron, with no issues. “And then things just sort of started to snowball,” Reichstein said.

Her husband-to-be had a flight into Houston on Southwest Airlines a couple of days before the wedding. Early on, when the cancellation frenzy started heating up, she booked him instead on a United Airlines flight, which at the time was $300, to make sure she wouldn’t be walking down the aisle to an empty wedding arch.

Wendi Reichstein and Aaron Sataloff will get married on Dec. 31, in Houston, Texas (Photo courtesy: Wendi Reichstein)

“I [didn’t] want to risk the groom not being there,” she said. “The United flight that I had booked him on… a seat on that same plane had gone up to $900. And I know since then, it’s gotten even higher

Reichstein said some wedding guests were able to book flights with airlines other than Southwest, others decided to hit the roads, and some, she said, may not make it at all.

“That’s what’s most frustrating is people just don’t know. They can’t call and say we for sure can’t come because it’s really up to chance at this point over the next few days.”

Luckily for Reichstein, her wedding guests and many others across the U.S., Southwest announced Thursday it plans “to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions on Friday, Dec. 30,” the statement on their website read.

“With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy,” the statement went on.

Despite the added stressors from flight delays and cancellations, Reichstein said Southwest has not lost her as a customer.

“They are always my airline of choice,” she said. “’I’m hoping they work out all the kinks [and] they reset everything. It’s a horrible situation. I will continue to fly Southwest, It’s just not a great look for them right now.”