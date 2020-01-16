Southeast Texas man pleads guilty to licking Blue Bell ice cream, putting it back

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KXAN) — A man who posted a social media video of himself licking Blue Bell ice cream and returning it to a Port Arthur Walmart store shelf has pleaded guilty in the case.

D’Adrien Anderson pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, a Class-A misdemeanor, which local police said stemmed from Walmart having to throw away its ice cream and restock that shelf.

Anderson’s video, posted August 2019 on Facebook, was shared more than 2,000 times. He claimed he later bought the ice cream and showed police the receipt to prove it.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced March 4.

Other ice-cream licking cases

One month before Anderson’s video, a teenager from San Antonio was accused of doing the same thing — licking Blue Bell ice cream and returning it to a Walmart shelf in Lufkin, then posting the video online.

A few days after she was taken into custody, a Louisiana man was charged with property tampering and posting criminal activity for opening a Blue Bell ice cream container, licking and poking its contents, and putting it back on the shelf. He also posted a video on social media.