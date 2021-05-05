Soon-to-be Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson recognized at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson waited decades for his call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Super Bowl-winning receiver for the 70s Dallas dynasty will finally get his rightful spot in football history as part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class in August.

On Wednesday, Pearson was invited to the Texas State Capitol where he was congratulated for the Hall of Fame induction and his efforts to encourage Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texas House and Senate signed a resolution to celebrate the Hall of Fame induction.

Pearson joined with Superior HealthPlan to build confidence and support those who may be dealing with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, especially among communities of color. Pearson is also working to make sure all communities have ample access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pearson also met with Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday. In a video shared on Abbott’s Twitter account, the governor tried on Pearson’s Super Bowl XII ring — and it nearly got stuck on his finger.

Abbott wrote on Twitter that he “almost got to keep” the ring.

Thanks for visiting & congratulations on your induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame! @88DrewPearson pic.twitter.com/6ObXi6IVol — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 5, 2021

Pearson made the most of a professional career where he truly started at the bottom.

Pearson was undrafted out of the University of Tulsa. He will become the 21st undrafted free agent to become a member of the Hall of Fame. Pearson won the 1978 Super Bowl with the Cowboys.