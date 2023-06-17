Clear skies and sunshine as temperatures approach heat index of 103° June 13, 2023 in Houston. KIAH

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures heating up in Texas, it might get you thinking about what songs to put on your summer playlist.

After KXAN Meteorologist Kristen Currie asked Austinities in a social media post to sound off on a song that references heat or hot, the comments did not disappoint.

We decided to compile a list of some of the songs you listed, and they are all muy caliente choices!

Cruel Summer — Taylor Swift

There’s not currently a music video, but it is rumored she will allegedly release the song as a single in coming weeks.

The song is from her album “Lover,” which debuted in 2019.

This is a memorable song that lives in your head rent free. You know it’s true. It’s got a catchy beat that kind of reminds me of salsa-type beats, and it makes me want to dance.

This classic feel-good song came out in 1987, and tends to pop up in your head when you start feeling the 100 degree heat.

Hot in Herre — Nelly

This song takes me back to a hot summer day so scorching that I just wanted to hit the pool. It’s a song of instant nostalgia as a millennial.

“Hot in Herre” debuted in 2002, and I remember it playing at all of the summer parties and celebrations.

The Heat Is On — Glenn Frey

Does this song make you think of the movie “Beverly Hills Cop?” Well, it should. Because it’s a song directly from the movie’s soundtrack.

It isn’t a classic 1980s song if it doesn’t include a saxophone. The movie debuted in 1984.

Summer Nights — Grease

I think this goes without saying this sing-along tune brings all of the nostalgia. It brings good vibes listening to Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta belt their vocal chords out.

If you don’t know where this song is from, it’s in the movie ‘Grease,’ which first debuted in the summer of 1978. It’s no wonder this movie starts with a summer love.

Hot Child in the City — Nick Gilder

OK, I’ll be honest. The music video for this song is not something I would correlate with the summer time. However, it does have the word ‘hot’ in it, so I’ll allow it.

This song by Nick Gilder debuted in the fall of 1978.

Girl on Fire — Alicia Keys

While this song may not reference summer time, it does make you feel fiery. Alicia Keys made an iconic song remembered by all as a reminder to persevere, stay passionate and bring the ‘fire.’

While it doesn’t seem that long ago, this song debuted nearly 11 years ago in September 2012.

Some Like It Hot — The Power Station

This is a 1980s song with a feel-good rhythm, and it’s heavy on the bass riffs. We love that!

This was The Power Station’s very first single, which debuted in 1985.

Feels Like Summer — Childish Gambino

It’s like Childish Gambino said in the lyrics,

“You can feel it in the streets

On a day like this, the heat

It feel like summer

I feel like summer

I feel like summer”

That is, indeed, a song you want on your playlist when you’re sitting in a pool trying to cool down from the summer heat.

This song debuted in September 2018.

Watching this music video alone just makes you want to grab your float and head to Barton Springs or the San Marcos River to go floating. It also gives lovey dovey vibes for a summer spent with your crush.

This feel-good summer song debuted from Luke Bryan back in 2017.

Hot Blooded — Foreigner

This classic song by Foreigner has a good beat and is always a good one to blast with the top down on your convertible on a nice summer day.

This gem debuted in 1978. If you’re into hard rock, this is a song you definitely should add to your summer playlist.