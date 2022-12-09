GALVESTON, Texas (KXAN) — Some Texas oysters have been recalled after a few dozen people developed gastrointestinal issues after eating them.

The oysters of concern came from the southeastern section of Galveston Bay and were harvested between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7. The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) closed the area to harvesting on Dec. 8. If you have any of these oysters at home, DSHS recommends you throw them out.

Some people who consumed these oysters reported symptoms including fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache. People experiencing any of these symptoms after eating oysters should contact their healthcare provider and tell them about the exposure. There are no reported hospitalizations at this time.

Officials are investigating the illness cases and how the oysters may have been involved.

DSHS will test water samples and not reopen the area for harvesting until it is safe to do so, they said. DSHS said no other species of seafood are affected.