Some Austin-Travis County residents report hotel price gouging as they search for a place to stay warm

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As historic winter weather continues in the Austin-Travis County area, many residents without power claim they’ve found available hotel rooms, but that prices per night have been hiked way, way high.

KXAN called several hotels overnight and checked online listings.

While some hotel rooms are still available in the city, quite a few are completely sold out.

In the past, Texas businesses have faced allegations of trying to take advantage of people by price gouging. It’s illegal to raise prices to profit on necessities such as fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials and other items once the governor or president issues a state of emergency.

As of Tuesday, at least a third Texans statewide are going on nearly 24 hours without power as single-digit temperatures persist. Meanwhile, about four million Texans are currently without power.

In Austin, 40% of Austin Energy customers don’t have power — in addition to the 46% of Oncor customers in the area and 34% of Pedernales customers.

If you are experiencing something similar, you should report it the Office of the Attorney General. To file a consumer complaint, click here.

