AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas said about 1.3 million households will benefit after the state provides more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits in June.

The money was made available after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments, which should appear in recipients’ accounts by June 30.

“Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a press release. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to help Texas families remain healthy and put food on their tables.”

The $317.9 million is in addition to the $6.9 billion in benefits given to Texans since the pandemic began in 2020. The SNAP benefit program has been extended several times since.

SNAP is a federal program giving food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals.

The HHSC administers the program in the state. You can apply online for SNAP and Medicaid or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage your benefits.