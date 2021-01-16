Protesters gather outside of closed, guarded Texas Capitol in support of First, Second Amendment rights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Groups of pro-Trump protesters were greeted by armed patrols outside of the Texas State Capitol on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The group Saturday remained small and the Sunday event drew more people, but a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the protests have remained peaceful.

Groups present on Sunday who spoke to KXAN said they came to Austin from different parts of the state and planned the Jan. 17 protest in October — before the election happened — as a rally to express support for First and Second Amendment rights.

The gathering comes as all 50 state capitols are being watched for possible unrest leading up to the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The possibility of violence comes off the heels of the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 — widely considered to be incited by President Donald Trump.

The photos below show what the Texas Capitol has looked like this weekend:

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

(KXAN/Alyssa Goard)

(KXAN/Alyssa Goard)

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced the Capitol would close through Wednesday, after the Inauguration.

Texas DPS says it will have extra personnel and resources at the Capitol and is working with the FBI and the Austin Police Department in monitoring events.

The Capitol was closed after armed protesters showed up on Tuesday as state lawmakers returned for the first day of the legislative session.

Markie Martin, a NewsNation correspondent, reported receiving a courtesy letter from her hotel in downtown Austin on Saturday morning. The letter warned guests to “use caution when leaving the hotel and regularly check the local news and official city sources.”

Meanwhile, KXAN reporter Alyssa Goard is at the Texas Capitol on Sunday, where she reports seeing a few armed protesters, some wearing patches associated with the Boogaloo group — who the Anti Defamation League describes as an anti-government extremist group.

A new group of armed individuals showed up outside the TX Capitol. Some wearing Boogaloo patches @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/JYHFifs1Zf — Alyssa Goard (@AlyssaMGoard) January 17, 2021

Many demonstrators wanted to make clear that they don’t agree with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol more than a week ago.

“Unfortunately last week in Washington D.C. there were some things that happened that we absolutely disagree with, we condemned the actions of those who breached the Capitol and it seemed like, this event got lumped in or was being paralleled with what happened in D.C., that’s not the case at all,” said Kris Hunter, who was present at the Capitol Sunday. “We are mostly libertarians, we don’t care about Republican or Democratic politics.”

Hunter added that this event was part of a similar event organized at capitols across the country.

As people from that event left, they said they don’t plan to have any other events at the Capitol in the week to come.

A DPS spokesman said no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon. Most protesters have cleared the area.