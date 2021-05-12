Slain Texas deputy’s body returns to San Angelo as community mourns

Procession as the bodies of two slain Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies are taken to the Medical Examiner in Lubbock. (Courtesy KLBK)

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KXAN) — The body of slain Sgt. Stephen Jones was escorted to a San Angelo funeral home Wednesday morning as the community mourned. Jones was one of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Monday.

Jones and Deputy Samuel Leonard were shot and killed when they responded to a dog complaint at a home in Eden, Texas. The situation “quickly escalated to gunfire,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Jones and Leonard were there with a City of Eden employee, who was also shot and critically injured. He was taken to the hospital in San Angelo.

The man suspected in the deadly shootings, 28-year-old Jeffrey Nicholas, was arrested and booked into Tom Green County Jail. He’s charged with two counts of capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $4 million bond.

State Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, led a moment of silence in the Texas House on Tuesday, saying: “When they left their homes that morning in Eden, Texas, — you know, just the the mere image of the name conjures about peace and tranquility — when they left, they would not return to their families.”

How to help the deputies’ families

Jones’ funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Paul Ann Church in San Angelo, CCSO says. A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services for Leonard will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17 at the First Baptist Church in Lamesa, Texas.

The sheriff’s office has a dedicated post office box for those wanting to donate items to the Jones and/or Leonard families. Community members can send condolences to P.O. Box 67 in Paint Rock, Texas, or drop them off at the sheriff’s office in Eden.

CCSO has also opened accounts at Eden State Bank in Eden and First State Bank in Paint Rock to benefit both families. Eden State Bank now has an account for each deputy — which the bank also donated to — and First State Bank has an account for both officers.