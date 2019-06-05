Sketch released of woman whose burned body was found in Bexar County in April

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Sketch released by Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bexar County officials released a sketch of a woman whose body was found burned in far west Bexar County in April, with hopes of identifying her.

The charred remains of the woman's body were found on April 4, at the 13000 block of State Highway 211. A joint investigation between the county sheriff's office, medical examiner's office, fire marshal's office and the FBI and officials determined the remains belonged to:

A Caucasian or Hispanic woman

Between 25 and 45 years old

4 feet 11 inches to 5 feet 3 inches tall

With such a lack of information about her identity, officials with the Texas Rangers Evidential Art and Facial Identification Office in Austin created a digital postmortem rendition of what she might have looked like.

Now, officials have released the sketch to the public with hopes that someone may recognize her. Officials are also asking that if you have a loved one missing and have dental or medical records to provide, to please come forward with that information.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is urged to contact the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office at 9210) 335-4011 or the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6070.