Silver Alert issued for woman with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued for a 76-year-old woman with cognitive impairment, last seen Sunday night.

Trina Kennedy Woodward of Midlothian, a town just south of Arlington, Texas, was last seen driving Sunday night at about 10:47 p.m. She was in Hewitt, Texas which is just south of Waco.

Woodward is described as about 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 120 lbs. She has light brown hair and green eyes.

The car Woodward was driving is described as a white 2001 4-door Acura TL 3.2 with Texas license plate LRF-7778.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” officials wrote in a release early Monday.

Anyone with information about Woodward’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Midlothian Police Department at (972) 775-3333.