NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing man from New Braunfels who has a cognitive impairment.

Mark Schon, 70, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 wearing a dark brown jacket, plaid shirt, and jeans. He is a white man, described as 5’7″, 170 lbs, and is partially bald and has blonde hair.

The New Braunfels Police department issued the alert Wednesday night. Police said he was last seen on foot in the 2000 block of Heaton Hall Drive in New Braunfels.

Law enforcement officials believe this his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Schon, contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.