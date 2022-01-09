Silver Alert issued for missing Travis County man last seen driving east on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who was last seen driving in Bastrop County on Saturday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 76-year-old Kenneth Chrane, who has a cognitive impairment.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Chrane is described is a white man, 6’ tall and 220 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a light sweater, dark blue pants and blue shoes.

Authorities know that at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, he was driving a maroon Ford F250 with TX license plate FVX5688 eastbound on US Highway 290 in Bastrop.

County and state officials are concerned about Chrane’s health and safety.

Anyone who has any information about his disappearance should call TCSO at 512 974-0845.