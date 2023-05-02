SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning following the disappearance of a 78-year-old San Antonio woman.

Maria Mora, 78 (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Maria Mora is described as 5’02” and 220 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and as having a cognitive impairment. She was last seen wearing a gold necklace, a white shirt with red flowers and a dark green skirt. She was walking around 9 p.m. Monday evening in the 9500 block of Gold Dust Drive in San Antonio.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.