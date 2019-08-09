Breaking News
Police looking for 3-week-old baby taken from Austin hospital

Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old with cognitive impairment

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Images from Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old man who was last seen early Friday morning in Canton, Texas.

Barney Richardson was last seen at 7 a.m. driving a tan/champagne 2001 Ford Taurus with the Texas license plate FCC-2671.

Richardson is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 172 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” officials wrote in a press release.

If you have any information about Richardson’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 567-4133.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

More Clear the Shelters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss