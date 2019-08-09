Silver Alert issued for missing 91-year-old with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old man who was last seen early Friday morning in Canton, Texas.

Barney Richardson was last seen at 7 a.m. driving a tan/champagne 2001 Ford Taurus with the Texas license plate FCC-2671.

Richardson is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 172 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

“Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety,” officials wrote in a press release.

If you have any information about Richardson’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 567-4133.