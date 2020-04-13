Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old North Texas man

IRVING, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for most of Texas and Oklahoma for an 89-year-old man last seen Sunday afternoon in North Texas.

The Irving Police Department is looking for Frank Hernandez Alonso, who went missing around 12:30 p.m. from the 2500 block of Patrick Street in Irving. Alonso was driving a gray, 2018 Honda CR-V with a Texas license plate LLR1863.

Alonso’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, according to Irving police.

Alonso wears glasses and was last seen in a blue button-up shirt and black jeans. Alonso is 5’5″ and weighs 165 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding this missing man is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-721-3515.