KERRVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kerrville Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Betty Matter, who was last seen at 1655 Junction Hwy. in Kerrville. She is described as 5’6″, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt, black pants, blue socks and red shoes, as well as uses a walker.

The vehicle affiliated with Matter’s alert is described as a white 2006 Lexus LX 470 model, with the license plate number BGT2738.

Anyone with information regarding Matter is asked to contact Kerrville PD at 830-257-8181.