Silver Alert: Bexar County deputies looking for 78-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Antonio-area authorities are trying to find a 78-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment Thursday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Patricia Bradford who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12800 block of Sand Holly in San Antonio. That’s on the western edge of San Antonio.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Bradford’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety” due to her impairment.
Bradford is described by authorities as:
- White woman
- 5’5″
- 156 pounds
- Gray with black hair
- Green eyes
- Was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt (possibly a floral print) and beige pants
Bradford was driving a beige 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plates DXY2938.
If you see Bradford, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.