Silver Alert: Bexar County deputies looking for 78-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Antonio-area authorities are trying to find a 78-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment Thursday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Patricia Bradford who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12800 block of Sand Holly in San Antonio. That’s on the western edge of San Antonio.

Texas DPS issued this Silver Alert for 78-year-old Patricia Bradford

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says Bradford’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety” due to her impairment.

Bradford is described by authorities as:

White woman

5’5″

156 pounds

Gray with black hair

Green eyes

Was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt (possibly a floral print) and beige pants

Bradford was driving a beige 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Texas license plates DXY2938.

If you see Bradford, call BCSO at 210-335-6000.