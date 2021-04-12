Silver Alert: 78-year-old Temple man with ‘cognitive impairment’ missing

A Silver Alert has been issued for Don Johnston, a 78-year-old man from Temple.

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Temple are looking for a 78-year-old man with a “cognitive impairment,” prompting an issuing of a Silver Alert on Monday due to the disappearance posing a “credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Police are looking for Don Johnston, who was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of River Hills Ct. in Temple. Police described the man as:

White man

5’6″

170 pounds

Gray hair

Brown eyes

Full beard

Last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan golf shorts

Police say he is driving a dark gray 2004 Dodge Dakota with Texas license plates LRF7643 and the passenger side window is broken and replaced with cardboard.

If anyone knows where Johnston is, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.