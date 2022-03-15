HOUSTON (KXAN) — A UFC fighter and his friend stopped a dangerous situation at a Houston sushi restaurant Monday night, according to Houston TV station KPRC.

According to police and KPRC, a man fired a gun shot into the air at Ra Sushi in the Highland Village outdoor mall around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland, friend Patrick Robinson and another man jumped into action, taking the man down until police arrived.

KPRC reported the restaurant had about 50 people inside at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and faces felony charges, including possession of a stolen gun, according to KPRC.

This isn’t Holland’s first time helping police catch a potential suspect.

According to MMAFighting.com, Holland stopped a man who was suspected of stealing a car in October 2021. Holland reportedly followed the man in his car before chasing him down and restraining him for police.