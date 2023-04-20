SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — Two people are dead after the San Saba Police Department said was the result of a murder/suicide incident in San Saba Thursday, according to a news release from the agency.

At approximately 3 p.m., SSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Wallace Street, the release said. Furthermore, police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot area of the location, and two adults were shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined an altercation occurred between a husband and wife, which resulted in the death of both parties. Police said an uninjured juvenile was also on the scene and has since relocated to live with other family members in the San Saba area.

Police identified the husband and wife as 45-year-old Ben Henniger and 40-year-old Jo Lei Henniger, both of San Saba.

“This is a shocking and tragic situation. Words cannot express the depth of our condolences for the friends and family of those involved,” SSPD Chief of Police John Bauer said. “I’m extremely grateful for the work of our first responders who, despite a traumatic situation, acted quickly and operated with the utmost professionalism. This is a sad day for our entire community, and we will work diligently to determine was occurred.”

Officials do not believe there are any ongoing threats to the public at this time.

The incident remained under investigation by SSPD and the San Saba Sheriff’s Department.