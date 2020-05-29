Sheriff’s deputy accidentally shoots, kills constable in Fort Bend County

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A deputy constable died Friday morning after being accidentally shot by a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputy, our sister station KPRC in Houston is reporting.

Deputies say the constable was shot in the Sienna Plantation area of Missouri City. The sheriff’s deputy and the constable were clearing a house together when the incident happened, authorities told KPRC.

The constable with the Fort Bend Precinct 4 Constable’s Office was flown to a hospital, but later died from their injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss