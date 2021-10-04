Sheriff: TikTok star killed in fiery crash smuggling undocumented immigrants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teenager who died when his car rolled over and went up in flames was allegedly smuggling migrants across the southern border, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, 19-year-old TikTok star Gabriel Salazar who had more than 2.2 million followers, was driving his vehicle earlier this week in Zavala County, Texas. The county is located about 100 miles outside of San Antonio, Texas.

Police say they attempted to pull him over at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, however, it is unclear why the Crystal City police officer pulled the vehicle over. The officer then reported that he was in pursuit of a white Chevy Camaro which was driving on Highway 83.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the “Chevrolet Camaro drove off the road, over-corrected, and traveled across the roadway, onto the west barrow ditch. The vehicle struck some trees, rolled several times, and the vehicle caught fire.”

The Zavala County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified by Homeland Security Investigations that three out of the four men who died as a result of the crash were identified as undocumented migrants from Mexico