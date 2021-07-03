Shelter looking for fosters to give dogs a break over July 4 holiday weekend

Texas Humane Heroes is looking for fosters over the holiday weekend (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — July 4 is all fireworks, food and freedom – but for animals, the holiday can be one of the worst times of the year.

That’s why Texas Humane Heroes is trying to get its dogs out of the stressful shelter environment over the holiday weekend.

The organization wants local people to offer up their homes and take in one of their dogs for a three-night vacation, before returning them on July 6.

But of course, if they end up falling in love with the dog, they always have the option to adopt.

TXHH is hosting Foster Fun Fest in Leander on Saturday through 3 p.m., where potential fosters can apply in person.

As part of the program, the organization will supply everything needed for the foster family, such as dog food, blankets, sanitary bags and toys.

It is doing so because dogs feel calmer in a home than they would at the shelter, especially when loud fireworks are going on around them, Humane Heroes says.

Foster Fun Fest will also feature local vendors and food trucks as well as agility demonstrations.