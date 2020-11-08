‘She will be dearly missed’: Gov. Greg Abbott announces loss of his mother-in-law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s mother-in-law, Maria de la Luz “Lucy” Phalen, passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday.

Abbott issued a statement late Saturday night, announcing his heartbreak over Phalen’s death.

“During my 39 years of marriage to her daughter, Maria de la Luz ‘Lucy’ Phalen has been a constant source of love, strength, and support, all of which were bolstered by her faith in God,” said Gov. Abbott. “Her unending love was showered on family, friends, strangers, and even stray animals. She loved everyone.”

He called her “mi suegra,” which translates directly to, “my mother-in-law.”

Phalen was a first-generation American and teacher. She passed away surrounded by family.

“Cecilia, Audrey and I keep her in our prayers as she finds peace on the path to Heaven,” said Abbott.

This evening @TexasFLCA and I are mourning the loss of Maria de la Luz "Lucy" Phalen, my mother-in-law.



Lucy was a first generation American and a force to be reckoned with. Her unending love showered on everyone who crossed paths with her.



She will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/sbx9huxOqk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 8, 2020

Read his full statement below:

“I’m heartbroken to announce that the woman who became known as ‘mi suegra’ has passed away. During my 39 years of marriage to her daughter, Maria de la Luz ‘Lucy’ Phalen has been a constant source of love, strength, and support, all of which were bolstered by her faith in God. A first generation American and long-time teacher, Lucy always provided a lens to see the future through the eyes of limitless opportunity. Her unending love was showered on family, friends, strangers, and even stray animals. She loved everyone. That love surrounded her today as she passed with her family and loved ones by her side. Cecilia, Audrey, and I keep her in our prayers as she finds peace on the path to Heaven.” Gov. Greg Abbott

He also issued his full statement in Spanish: