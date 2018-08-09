Shark bites man swimming along Bolivar Peninsula

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KXAN) — Chunks of flesh were ripped out of a 42-year-old man’s leg after a shark bit him while he was swimming near Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula Thursday morning.

KFDM in Beaumont reports the Alvin man was bitten just above the knee on his right leg. He was taken to UTMB where is he is in stable condition.

Lt. Greg Hayes with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office tells KFDM the man was swimming near the sandbar on Crystal Beach when the shark bit him. Shark bites along the Texas coast are pretty rare, authorities say.