Shark bites man swimming along Bolivar Peninsula

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Blurred shark bite on Crystal Beach - Bolivar Peninsula

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas (KXAN) — Chunks of flesh were ripped out of a 42-year-old man’s leg after a shark bit him while he was swimming near Crystal Beach on the Bolivar Peninsula Thursday morning.

KFDM in Beaumont reports the Alvin man was bitten just above the knee on his right leg. He was taken to UTMB where is he is in stable condition.

Lt. Greg Hayes with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office tells KFDM the man was swimming near the sandbar on Crystal Beach when the shark bit him. Shark bites along the Texas coast are pretty rare, authorities say. 

Man suffers a leg wound after a shark bit him while he was swimming at Crystal Beach on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss