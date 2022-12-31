HOUSTON (KXAN) – Shaquille O’Neal went to a popular Houston restaurant known for its deli sandwiches and paid for all of the meals in the room he was dining.

“Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and (he) loved it! He is such a Mench – he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy,” said Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen in a Christmas Eve Facebook post.

The Basket Ball Hall of Famer moved back to the Lone Star State earlier this year. He spent part of his childhood in Texas, playing at Cole High School basketball in San Antonio in the late 80s. The new home the four-time NBA champion purchased is in the Dallas area.

Shaq’s Texan entrepreneurial endeavors don’t stop at real estate. He opened one of his fast-casual chicken restaurants – aptly named “Big Chicken” – at the Moody Center last Spring. And in October 2022, Shaq performed a DJ set, under the pseudonym DJ Diesel, at the 2022 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin.