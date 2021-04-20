LIVE: Sexual harassment investigation reform in honor of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén discussed at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost one year to the date of her disappearance, new bills aiming to protect service members like U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, is being considered in the Texas legislature.

Senate Bill 623, now known as The Vanessa Guillén Act, is intended to serve as a way for military members to report sexual assault and harassment without fear of retaliation, confidentiality breaches — and without fear that nothing will ever be done.

Guillén’s case rose to international attention in April 2020, after she went missing from Fort Hood, Texas, and then again in July, when her remains were discovered along a Bell County river.

Suspects in the disappearance are Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20, and Cecily Aguilar, his girlfriend. Robinson died by suicide in July 2020 after fleeing the base, while Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Robinson reportedly admitted to Aguilar that he killed Guillén.

Guillén’s family has repeatedly said that she was sexually harassed, including a claim that a higher-ranked soldier walked in and watched her showering. Despite this, U.S. Army officials have said they found no evidence of sexual harassment, either by Robinson or others.

Nevertheless, her family and some Texas lawmakers, are still working to get justice for Vanessa.

On Tuesday, members of Guillén’s family will join several Texas lawmakers at the Texas Capitol to highlight the legislation.

The day before, a ceremony was held at Fort Hood to unveil a new access gate honoring Guillén. Her family attended, saying they hoped the memorial would serve as a reminder of the sexual harassment they say she endured.

“They will remind themselves: that if they know somebody going through the same situation my sister went through, to speak up, to tell someone,” said Lupe Guillén, Vanessa’s sister.

Nationally, the “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act” — introduced to U.S. Congress in September — would direct military leaders to launch investigations of sexual harassment and assault complaints, but ensure they are carried out by independent investigators who are outside a victim’s chain of command.

KXAN will stream the Tuesday event in this story, at KXAN.com, on the KXAN News Facebook page, and in the KXAN app.