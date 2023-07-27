HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) – UPDATE: As of late Wednesday night, the Blum Fire in Hill County remains an estimated 250 acres and is 20 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says that crews are continuing to engage in structure protection. Dozer crews are making progress constructing a containment line along both flanks of the fire. Forward progression has been stopped.

The Forest Service says the fire has destroyed at least five homes. It is being called the Blum Fire because of its proximity to the city.

FM-933, south of Blum, to FM-1153 is closed because of the fire. Firefighters say the flames are threatening 25 more structures.

According to Hill County Emergency Management, voluntary evacuation was requested by Hill County, north of White Rock, including the City of Blum. The community center in Rio Vista is open as a place to go. As of 10 p.m., the evacuation order for the fire was lifted.

People living north of White Rock Creek are being told to take precautions. Firefighters say that people who do leave the area should pack up important papers, personal items and prescriptions they may need for 24-48 hours.

The Forest Service says it is working alongside the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, Texas Division of Emergency Management, as well as resources from multiple counties. The emphasis is on structure protection – with dozers, engines and aircraft.

Hill County Emergency Management said Thursday morning that is isn’t accepting any more water or drink donations at the scene. If you would like to donate, you can take donations to your local fire department. Donations can also be dropped at the Hill County Emergency Management Office to be distributed to the departments in need of replenishment.