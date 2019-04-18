Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized
SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Seven people affiliated with the San Antonio East Side Bloods gang have been arrested Thursday morning after a joint initiative by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI reports.
These arrests come from an anti-gang initiative one year in the making. Those arrested were connected to narcotics distribution in San Antonio's east side with supply sources coming from Austin.
According to the arresting agencies, the suspects were charged with selling cocaine as both powder and crack, as well as methamphetamines disguised as ecstasy.
During the arrests, nine firearms were seized in addition to 20 kilograms of meth. The DEA said that some of the meth found was made to look like Easter candy.
"The anti-gang and anti-violence initiatives are the biggest social justice issue of our time," said U.S. Attorney John F. Bash. "We need to have safe streets for children to grow up in if we don't have that we are not going to close poverty gaps, we are not going to close achievement gaps."
This arrest was a joint cooperative effort between the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, Homeland Security, ATF, San Antonio PD, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Bexar County District Attorney, Texas DPS, Guadalupe Sheriff's Office and Austin police.
"When federal state and local officials band together and share information and cooperate it is a signal to the folks on the other side of the thin blue line that we are now organized, we are an army and we are coming for you," said Philip Cazan with the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.
The suspects were arrested in a 10-count indictment and each will face a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.
Fort Hood active duty solider accused of sexual assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown Austin parking garage.
According to the warrant, Jeremiah Rajahn Holland, 24, and a friend approached the victim as she was leaving the Rain nightclub on East Fourth Street in June 2018. The victim says Holland and his friend talked to her and convinced her to let them give her a ride to her car.
The victim says she and the two men walked to the Frost Bank parking garage, where she says Holland began groping her and slapping her on the butt. She says she told him to get off, asking why he was touching her, but he laughed as if it were a joke.
2 get prison for immigrant smuggling that led to 2 deaths
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Two Guatemalan men have been sentenced to federal prison for their parts in an immigrant-smuggling run that led to the deaths of two Ecuadoran men.
A Justice Department statement says 23-year-old Melvin L. Barahona-Godoy was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Wednesday in Laredo, while 29-year-old Yoryi Alexis Perez drew a 6½-year prison term. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally transport immigrants resulting in death. Both will be subject to deportation after completing their prison terms.
Federal officials at a Laredo residence on Oct. 21, 2017, found nine immigrants who were in the country illegally, one of whom was Barahona-Godoy. They say interviews established that Barahona-Godoy and Perez had guided the group across the Rio Grande the previous month. Two people drowned during the crossing.
Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Former Texas Congressman, failed Democratic Senate candidate and now 2020 Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke is testing the waters in the East.
The Texas makes a campaign swing through Maryland and Virginia this week, where some supporters traveled quite a distance to rally with the candidate.
"I'm a Beto kid," said John Hutchinson, of Raleigh, North Carolina. He and his mom drove from Raleigh to see O'Rourke. Hutchinson said, of his adoration of O'Rourke:
