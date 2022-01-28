Services held for fallen Texas DPS special agent Anthony Salas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hundreds of people showed up Friday to honor Texas Department of Public Safety special agent Anthony Salas.

“Anthony filled in a lot of roles in our department, not only was he a special agent for our department but he did a lot of things outside of that with the special operations team and assisting in the border mission that’s taking place now,” one of Salas’ colleagues said during the service.

Other officers, like first class officer Jared Taylor, came down from Louisiana to pay their respects.

“Anytime one of us is lost due to something like this we all feel it across the country and its important to us to travel and show our support to the family of the agents we lost,” Taylor said.

Trooper Gregory Johnson, who traveled from Florida, echoed that message.

“No matter where we came from or what part of the United States or even the world we are one big family,” Johnsons said.

Beyond law enforcement, Salas will also be remembered as a husband and a father of three children.

On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass.

Local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Special Agent Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, with his family by his side.

Special Agent Salas joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

