WACO, Texas (KXAN/KWKT) – A woman charged in connection with the death of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén will face a sentencing hearing Monday morning.

The hearing for Cecily Ann Aguilar is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Waco before Judge Alan D. Albright in the U.S. District Court in Waco.

According to KXAN sister station in Waco, KWKT, Aguilar will be sentenced on charges of tampering with evidence.

Aguilar entered a guilty plea to four lesser charges connected to Guillén’s death. She appeared before Judge Jeffrey C. Manske in November 2022 – where she admitted to being an accessory after the fact and making false statements to law enforcement.

Guillén disappeared in April 2020 after meeting with Specialist Aaron Robinson in an arms room on Fort Cavazos, which was called Fort Hood at the time, KWKT reported. Guillén’s body was found in July 2020. Robinson later died by suicide when confronted by authorities about Guillén’s disappearance.

Aguilar was facing eleven counts connected to Guillén’s murder, including Tampering with Documents and Conspiracy to Tamper with Documents and Proceedings.

According to a report released in April 2021, investigators say Guillén was sexually harassed and reported it on two separate occasions, creating a hostile environment, KWKT reported. Investigators say Guillén’s leaders failed to take appropriate action, KWKT said, and that the allegations were not moved up the chain of command.

Investigators also say Robinson did not harass Guillén, but that he did sexually harass another soldier between April 2019 and September 2019.

