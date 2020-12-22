Sens. Cruz, Cornyn want U.S. Space Command Headquarters to come to Texas

U.S. Air Force Space Command, Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman has his rank pointed to as President Donald Trump speaks during the presentation of the Space Force Flag in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Republican U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn want the Space Command Headquarters to reside in Texas.

They, along with members of the Texas Congressional delegation, sent a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Port San Antonio and Joint Base San Antonio being named U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

“Establishing SPACECOM HQ in San Antonio would ensure Space Force has everything it needs to succeed, and it would reflect the historic magnitude of your decision to create a new service branch,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say San Antonio has the largest presence of cyber and intelligence capabilities outside of the national capital region. They also said the city, which is home to thousands of servicemembers and veterans, would welcome the headquarters.

Joint Base San Antonio helped host Space Force’s first recruits for basic military training, the letter reads, making Port San Antonio an “ideal location” for headquarters.

Port San Antonio was announced as one of six finalists for the location in November. Other finalists include bases in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Bellevue, Nebraska, Cocoa Beach, Florida, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Huntsville, Alabama.

Reps. Chip Roy, Will Hurd, Sheila Jackson Lee and Roger Williams were a few lawmakers who cosigned on the letter. Read the full letter here.