Sen. Cornyn announces partnership between Texas A&M and U.S Army Futures Command Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — Senator John Cornyn joined the Texas A&M University System Wednesday morning to announce a partnership with the U.S Army Futures Command Center to research new military technology.

“Our country’s military readiness depends on innovation, and the Army Futures Command is on the front line of that fight,” said Cornyn. “This partnership with the Texas A&M University System will ensure we have the best and the brightest working to address rapidly evolving threats and maintain our strategic advantage around the world.”

The agreement will provide Texas A&M with $65 million over five years. The research will focus on developing prototypes for hypersonic and laser weaponry.

The agreement also includes the creation of a $130 million combat development complex at the 2,000 acre RELLIS campus in Bryan.

Sen. Cornyn was joined by Gen. John “Mike” Murray and Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp.

“The Texas A&M System is already contributing significantly to our nation’s defense with our duties helping manage the Los Alamos National Laboratory,” said Sharp. “We are proud that Army Futures Command has chosen to work with us on their important mission.”