Selena to be honored at Houston Rodeo’s Star Trail Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 1993, file photo, Selena performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo inside the Astrodome in Houston. Twenty years after Selena’s murder, the Latin world will remember “The Queen of Tejano” with concerts, lookalike contests, dances and a massive festival. But her father has mixed feelings about the celebrations. (AP Photo/Houston Chronicle, Dave Einsel, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The late Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, will be honored Sunday when she is inducted into the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Star Trail Hall of Fame, NBC in Houston reports.

Selena died in 1995 after being shot to death by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Saldivar is serving a life-sentence in her death. She was killed just a month after her record-setting performance at the 1995 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the NRG Center which coincides with Go Tejano Day.

Last year country music star Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to late Tejano singer at the Houston Rodeo, performing Selena’s song “Como La Flor.”

Selena will become the ninth artist to be honored in the Star Trail Hall of Fame.