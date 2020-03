HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Selena is getting a spot on the Star Trail of Fame in Houston.

The late queen of Tejano music is the ninth person to receive the distinction at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with other music icons George Strait, Elvis Presley, Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn.

She is the first Latina to be honored on the trail.

She held three concerts at the event, the last in 1995 shortly before her death.