Selena college course created by former Texan, focuses on the singer's cultural impact

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Selena (file photo)

San Diego (KXAN) — Attention all Selena fans and Selena Scholars. Starting in the fall, student's at San Diego State University will be able to take a course on the Queen of Cumbia herself, My San Antonio reports.

The course was created by Nathan Rodriguez a professor at the university's School of Journalism and Media Studies. The course is titled 'Selena & Latinx Media Representation.' The announcement came on the late singer's birthday Tuesday.

"The course explores and deconstructs the socio-cultural mediated representations of intersectional Latinx identities by analyzing the music, career and influence of Selena," said Rodriguez. "The course also accentuates her influence on Latinx media, media personalities, audience reception and niche marketing."

Rodriguez, who is a native of San Antonio, says the class is very personal to him. He considers San Antonio as the place Tejano music "raised" him.

"Selena was such an inspiration to so many Latinx individuals around the world and continues

to be today. Her music, fashion and iconography have influenced every facet of pop culture,

transcending the entertainment world and influencing socio-cultural spaces worldwide," said Rodriguez. "She also showed me that there is not one specific way to be Latinx, Tejano or Mexicano. Spanish wasn't my first language either, and as a fellow Tejano, Selena helped me connect with both my Mexican heritage and my Tejano/American home. I love her!"