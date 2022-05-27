SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — A 19-year-old in Seguin was arrested after police said he repeatedly threatened to bring an assault rifle to school.

Seguin Police said officers arrested Joel Placencia Wednesday. He’s being charged with one count of making a terroristic threat.

This comes after Tuesday’s horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Schools across Texas have been investigating threats in the aftermath, including in Manor, Georgetown and Round Rock ISDs.

Police said they responded to Seguin High School that afternoon after reports of threats being made by a student. A teacher told police Placencia claimed he was “going to bring an AK-47 to the school.” Placencia admitted to the police that he made the comment.

School staff also told police Placencia made the threat several times during a class period to another student that he was going to bring the gun the next day.

Officers said staff told Placencia his comments were unacceptable and needed to stop. However, he continued to make the threats, according to police.

Placencia was then banned from all campuses for the rest of the school year. Police said an arrest warrant was obtained for him; he was taken into custody by Seguin Police.

“Any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent by the Seguin Police Department,” police posted to Facebook.

Police encouraged students and others to report suspicious activity and any threatening comments and social media posts to (830) 379-2123.