SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Seguin Police Department is asking for help finding Draven Rene Reyes, 20, after they said he allegedly shot Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, killing her.

The police department said Reyes and two other people drove by a park on Monday at the 600 block of North Vaughan Avenue. They allegedly fired multiple shots at Smith and an 18-year-old man as they sat near the basketball court.

That other 18 year old was also shot but survived.

Reyes is considered to be armed and dangerous, the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 911 or (830) 379-2123 or the County Crime Stoppers at (877) 403-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward for details that could lead to an arrest.