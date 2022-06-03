SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The tragedy in Uvalde has weighed heavy on the CEO of San Antonio-based BPS Security.

“Very saddening,” said Glen Bhimani.

The company wants to offer free help to schools and districts

“We want to offer free help in regards to a security inspection, so we know where they’re lacking in security — whether its people or technology,” Bhimani said. “And we’re offering free labor to the schools to install it because the biggest portion is labor when it comes to expenses.”

He recommends schools implement a simple lockdown system, so if chaos strikes – there’s a swift, single-step mode of protection.

“At my daughter’s school there’s a button that sends the system into a lockdown mode so none of the doors can open unless you’re on the inside,” he said, adding that this can eliminate errors due to high stress or panic. “They’re all over the place because human emotion comes into play and they don’t follow the proper procedures like they’re supposed to.”

Any schools interested can call BPS Security at (210) 996-1686 and ask for Glen directly.