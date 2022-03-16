Austin (KXAN) — On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is joining Austin Mayor Steve Adler and city leaders at the Plaza Saltillo Station to highlight how President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will impact Texas.

The conversation will be centered around how investments in roads, airports and EV charging will help Texas with infrastructure projects, economic opportunities and affordable housing.

Secretary Buttigieg will also speak at SXSW about the legislation.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, in January it announced a planning grant for Capital Metro to help the community plan for transit-oriented development (TOD) at eight proposed stations along the 6.5-mile Orange Line South light rail corridor.

CapMetro was one of 20 recipients around the nation to receive funding. The money will support plans to increase access and encourage ridership through mixed-use and mixed-income development near rail and bus stations. (Link to previous coverage)

According to DOT, over the next five years, Texas is expected to receive:

More than $27 billion for roads and bridges

$13.4 billion to improve public transportation

$1.2 billion to improve airport infrastructure

More than $400 million for EV chargers.

You can watch the press conference on KXAN Live or the KXAN Facebook page.