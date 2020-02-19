SeaWorld San Antonio opens Saturday for 2020 season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — SeaWorld San Antonio returns as it opens for its 2020 season on Saturday.

This year SeaWorld will introduce the Texas Stingray, a new attraction described as the tallest and fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas. The ride reaches top speeds of 55 mph with a 100-foot drop.

The new season will also introduce new water slide called the Tonga Twister. The attraction will feature AquaLucent tubes that will create a dazzling light show as park goers hurtle down one of two distinct slides.

Annual Pass members will get the chance to enjoy exclusive ride times during opening weekend.

A week after opening weekend, SeaWorld will hold a grand opening event on Feb. 29, featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony with special guests and local entertainment.

For more information, or to buy tickets to the park, you can check out SeaWorld San Antonio’s website here.

