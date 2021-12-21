Search underway for 3 missing kids out of Hondo, abduction suspect

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement is searching for three missing children out of the Hondo area and a man believed to be involved in their abduction.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Lucas Wright, 9, Ariana Wright, 8, and Jonathan Wright, 11. Detectives believe they could be in danger. Their descriptions are as followed:

Lucas: white, 4’5″, 70 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing all green outerwear, L.L. Bean orange/blue/white undercoat, gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms.

Ariana: white, 4'05", 70 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing all green outerwear, L.L. Bean purple undercoat, brown boots with a camo leaf top

Jonathan: white, 4'08", 80 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing all green outerwear, L.L. Bean bright blue undercoat, gray Adidas shoes with red bottoms

The suspect, Jonathan Alexander Wright, 40, was last heard from at 3:45 p.m. Monday near County Road 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo, Texas on foot. Hondo is just west of San Antonio. His description is as followed:

white, 5’09”, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing a green jacket/hoodie

If you have any details about the missing children or the suspect, call the Medina County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 741-6153.