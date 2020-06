BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A search team is out near the Leon River in Bell County on Monday looking for missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

KWKT in Waco reports the team from Equusearch started its search Sunday, and they say they have a “good reason” to be in the area near Farm to Market Road 436 and North Hartrick Loop.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Game Wardens are assisting in the search.