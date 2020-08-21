Search ongoing for missing 23-year-old Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — The 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood is actively trying to find Sgt. Elder Fernandes who has gone missing, according to a social media post by the division on Thursday.

Fernandes, 23, is a Chemical, Biological, Radiolical and Nuclear Specialist assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, the post reads.

We are seeking your help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Please contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or US Army CID at 254-287-2722, if you have any information on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/81I1SEx9hl — 1st Cavalry Division (@1stCavalryDiv) August 20, 2020

The search has gone throughout the entire division area, including motorpools, parking lots and headquarters buildings. The unit is in contact with Fernandes’ family, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and civilian law enforcement agencies to help find him.

Please call Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170, the U.S. Army CID at (254) 287-2722, or the Killeen Police Department at (254) 200-7905 with any information that may be helpful in locating him.

The post says the primary concern is for Fernandes’ health and well-being. The incident remains under investigation.