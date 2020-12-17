‘We just want you home’: Search continues for missing Texas State University student

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, several agencies were outside of Luling, about 40 minutes from south Austin, searching for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.

Day four of the search began bright and early on Thursday morning.

Authorities said Jason got in a crash when heading home for Christmas break. They said they found his car abandoned with his wallet and phone.

Jason’s dad, Kent Landry, was on site as well, along with several other family members as crews continued their search.

“Some people have asked, could it be possible [Jason] could be hiding or scared, because he wrecked the car,” Kent said. “I can’t imagine that would be true.”

Kent has a message for his son:

“If it is true. Don’t worry about that. The car is just a stupid car. We love you. Call someone. Call the police. Come home. We just want you home.”

